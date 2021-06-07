SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 56,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,678. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.