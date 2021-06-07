Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Cap Achieves $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00071256 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00046093 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00267181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00037287 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

