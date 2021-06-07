Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $180.55

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.55 and last traded at $180.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.14.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

