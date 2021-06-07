Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,688 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,811 shares during the period. Splunk makes up 1.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.51% of Splunk worth $113,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in Splunk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded up $2.60 on Monday, reaching $115.01. The company had a trading volume of 77,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

