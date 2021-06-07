SSP Group (SSPPF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SSP Group (OTCMKTS: SSPPF):

6/3/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/1/2021 – SSP Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.

5/29/2021 – SSP Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

5/24/2021 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/13/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/30/2021 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/9/2021 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF remained flat at $$4.27 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. SSP Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.73.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.