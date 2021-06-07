St. James Investment Company LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

St. James Investment Company LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,659 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 3.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

UL stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 34,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,845. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $159.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

