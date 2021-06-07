St. James Investment Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

St. James Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 2.5% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 125,691 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Medtronic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 627,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.73. 93,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.41. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $168.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

