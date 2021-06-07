St. James Investment Company LLC Has $40.13 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

St. James Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 112,839 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 5.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Enbridge worth $40,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $1,159,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,903. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.20%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.