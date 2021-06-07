St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 15,278 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

St. James Investment Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,278 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for approximately 2.6% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $19,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.51. 4,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $211.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.86.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.