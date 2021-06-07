StableXSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $44.47 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. StableXSwap has a market cap of $44.47 million and $5,964.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for $3.26 or 0.00009160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded up 74.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,579.15 or 1.00005656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00041473 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00078824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001034 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

