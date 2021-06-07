Stably USD Price Tops $1.05 on Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $442,869.49 and approximately $3,042.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00026957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.64 or 0.01046695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.88 or 0.10182595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00053060 BTC.

About Stably USD

USDS is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,388,837 coins and its circulating supply is 421,206 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

