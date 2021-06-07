STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. STAG Industrial traded as high as $37.18 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 4683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

