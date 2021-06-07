Stakenet (XSN) Achieves Market Cap of $28.76 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $28.76 million and approximately $50,676.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.00515486 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000903 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004355 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00021287 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 120,943,321 coins and its circulating supply is 117,404,284 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

