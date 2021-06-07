Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Arthur S. Sills Sells 5,000 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SMP traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.40. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 682.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

