Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Thomas Tesoro Sells 3,000 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $47.40. 11,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,148. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

