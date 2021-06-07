Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Trading Down 1.1%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 259,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 256,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.

