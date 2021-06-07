STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $96.40 million and $290,218.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003463 BTC on popular exchanges.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 78,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

