State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 8,398 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Wingstop worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $137.80 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.54, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.46.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.94.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

