Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $7.77 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $61.17 million and $4,998.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.77 or 0.00023045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002897 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007926 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000540 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,877,074 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

