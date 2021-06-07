SteepCoin (STEEP) Trading Down 10% This Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $61,249.51 and $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.84 or 0.01011400 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 149.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.