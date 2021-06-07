Step Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00003349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00064070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00267529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00230767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.49 or 0.01125454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,895.76 or 1.00198747 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

