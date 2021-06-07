stETH (STETH) Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

