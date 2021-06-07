Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 7th (B4B3, BMO, BNS, BYD, CEU, CM, CRON, DOO, EMA, ESI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 7th:

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Metro AG alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$131.00 to C$138.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)

had its target price increased by CSFB from C$84.00 to C$85.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was given a C$250.00 target price by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$142.00 to C$149.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was given a $11.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$100.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$58.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$1.30 to C$1.75. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$38.00 to C$42.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$100.00 to C$104.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$132.00 to C$135.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.75. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by Evercore Inc. from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$3.05 to C$3.25. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$85.00 to C$87.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.