Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 7th (B4B3, BMO, BNS, BYD, CEU, CM, CRON, DOO, EMA, ESI)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 7th:

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$131.00 to C$138.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$84.00 to C$85.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was given a C$250.00 target price by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$142.00 to C$149.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was given a $11.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$100.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$58.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$1.30 to C$1.75. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$38.00 to C$42.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$100.00 to C$104.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$132.00 to C$135.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.75. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by Evercore Inc. from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$3.05 to C$3.25. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$85.00 to C$87.00.

