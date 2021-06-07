Storj (STORJ) Price Tops $1.11

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Storj has a market capitalization of $319.48 million and approximately $33.56 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00075631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00027261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.26 or 0.01042218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.93 or 0.09971097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00053600 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,684,032 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.