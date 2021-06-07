Strike Achieves Market Capitalization of $156.76 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $156.76 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $54.05 or 0.00151303 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00067478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00282881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00253052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.92 or 0.01181041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,757.77 or 1.00092909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,900,172 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

