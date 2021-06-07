Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $124.79 on Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Strong has a market capitalization of $17.25 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $124.79 or 0.00378738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00064375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00272516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00231420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.01127063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,985.18 or 1.00112424 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

