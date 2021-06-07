SUKU (SUKU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $789,948.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. SUKU has a market cap of $44.28 million and approximately $789,948.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00073618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.77 or 0.00992093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.70 or 0.09867714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00051126 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

