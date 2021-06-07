Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 268 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,206.22 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,437.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,275.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.