Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,199 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 93,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 41,127 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,394,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,443,000 after buying an additional 126,943 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,547,000 after buying an additional 36,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

NYSE SLF opened at $54.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

