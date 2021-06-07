Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.07

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$31.07 and last traded at C$30.64, with a volume of 2041165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.44.

The stock has a market cap of C$46.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,702.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.5906414 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,666.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

