Suretly 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,226.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Suretly has a market capitalization of $73,964.75 and $2,226.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 66.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00075579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00026913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.01045048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.05 or 0.10003753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00053416 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars.

