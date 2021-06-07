sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Hits $258.27 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $258.27 million and $16.10 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00076414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00027443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.01061389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.07 or 0.10304037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00053744 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 257,299,899 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

