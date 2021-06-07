suterusu Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $893,139.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, suterusu has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $30.20 million and $893,139.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get suterusu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.29 or 0.00990314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.59 or 0.09802052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00050159 BTC.

About suterusu

SUTER is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.