SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) shares rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 175,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 449,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVFA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.