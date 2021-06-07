Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Trading 0% Higher

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.90. 13,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

