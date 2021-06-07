Swarm (SWM) Price Down 10.3% This Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Swarm coin can now be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swarm has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $26,910.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00073216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.65 or 0.01017662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.24 or 0.09809918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00052565 BTC.

Swarm Profile

SWM is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

