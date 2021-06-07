Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $13.07 million and $5.11 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00075631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00027261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.26 or 0.01042218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.93 or 0.09971097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00053600 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,737,352 coins and its circulating supply is 12,775,538 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars.

