SwftCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.55 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00073173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00026400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $346.28 or 0.01014567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.18 or 0.09818629 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00051595 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

