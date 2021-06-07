SwiftCash One Day Volume Tops $3.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $207,354.63 and $3.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 180,234,594 coins and its circulating supply is 179,514,162 coins. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

