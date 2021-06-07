SWYFT (SWYFTT) Price Hits $0.0228 on Major Exchanges

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. SWYFT has a market cap of $16,143.07 and approximately $9,760.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SWYFT has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00073105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00026333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.82 or 0.00996640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.55 or 0.09849141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050995 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

