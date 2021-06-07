Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Saleel Awsare Sells 1,581 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.46. 480,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,650. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Synaptics by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Synaptics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

