Syscoin (SYS) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $124.49 million and $2.23 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00487913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000236 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 613,679,378 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

