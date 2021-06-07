TaaS Market Cap Reaches $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on exchanges. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00072492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00026435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.38 or 0.00981673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.47 or 0.09761884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00050984 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

