Tapmydata (TAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $118,246.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00509150 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004257 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00021865 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.14 or 0.01470044 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,079,001 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

