Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 98,865 shares.The stock last traded at $24.68 and had previously closed at $22.32.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $925.93 million and a P/E ratio of -6.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.23.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $1,387,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

