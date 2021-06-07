TCF Financial (CNSX:TCF) PT Lowered to $0.58

TCF Financial (CNSX:TCF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Fundamental Research from $0.60 to $0.58 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 31st. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Trillion Energy International Inc (CSE: TCF / Frankfurt: 3P2N / OTC: TCFF) LOI for Development Financing / Q1-2021 Revenue Up 50% ” and dated May 31, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”
About TCF Financial
