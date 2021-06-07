TCF Financial (CNSX:TCF) PT Lowered to $0.58

TCF Financial (CNSX:TCF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Fundamental Research from $0.60 to $0.58 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 31st. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Trillion Energy International Inc (CSE: TCF / Frankfurt: 3P2N / OTC: TCFF) LOI for Development Financing / Q1-2021 Revenue Up 50% ” and dated May 31, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

