TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Shares Down 1%

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) shares dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 148,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

About TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA)

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

