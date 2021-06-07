Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,121 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $105,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

TXN traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $188.27. 31,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,533. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.