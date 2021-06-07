Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,256 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $58,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2,282.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $141,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.17. 126,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,922,148. The stock has a market cap of $261.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

