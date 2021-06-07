Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $53.73 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $53,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $356.15. 10,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,312. Deere & Company has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

